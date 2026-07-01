EDGAR LUNGU WILL ONLY BE BURRIED WHEN WE WIN THE 2026 ELECTIONS, BRIAN MUNDUBILE ASSURES ZAMBIANS





Presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has revealed that he and running mate Makebi Zulu, have agreed to only lay to rest, President Edgar Lungu if the pair wins August 13 polls.





Speaking during a rally in Chinsali of Muchinga Province this afternoon, Mundubile told the gathering that Lungu deserves to be laid to rest with dignity and respect.





“What you must know is that our father Edgar Lungu, has not yet been buried. What Makebi Zulu and I have agreed on is that when you vote for us and we win, we will honour late President Edgar Lungu and bury him with respect.





“Our father needs to be buried with respect,” Mundubile remarks.



By Tv Yathu