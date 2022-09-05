Hakainde wants me next says Nawakwi!

Edith Nawakwi says she will be the next to be arrested by President Hakainde Hichilema, whom she says is arresting people for using the word menstruation, which word she feels should be discussed freely on the table between fathers and daughters with brothers seated around too.

And Nawakwi has accused Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba of guarding President Hichilema’s farm in Namwala, saying “police are not supposed to be scouts for rustlers.”

“Actually I got to learn over the weekend and one of their party officials sent me a recording where they are saying after Sean Tembo let’s target Edith Nawakwi. Yah! But you see for some of us these are little people, these are small people. We have faced finals before, the Chilubas, we have faced the Kaundas, I think you remember that,” Nawakwi said to Daily Revelation Media. “These are people without political strategy. So what they are doing they are not even making a dent in the political careers of their opponents, which they think they are doing by locking up Tembo. Otherwise what is happening, they are turning the tide against them. Because what is Sean Tembo talking about? Sean Tembo is talking about fuel increases. Is that no… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hakainde-wants-me-next-nawakwi/

