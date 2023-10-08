EFF Calls for the Impeachment of Hakainde Hichilema: Violation of the Constitution an Impeachable Offense- Kasonde Mwenda C -EFF President

[Lusaka, 7th October 2023, Zambia] – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) vehemently condemns the United Party for National Development (UPND) government for its blatant contravention and defiance of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia. According to our revered Constitution, the Auditor General’s report for the previous year is mandated to be presented before the President and Parliament prior to the presentation of a new budget.

The inclusion of this crucial clause in our Constitution was strategically designed to assess and evaluate the previous year’s revenue and expenditure before embarking on the new budget. This prudent measure is meant to safeguard the financial resources and other assets of our great nation.

The law clearly outlines the specific timelines within which the Auditor General’s report should reach parliament and the President. Clause number 212 of the Zambian Constitution unambiguously states that “The Auditor General shall not later than nine months after the end of the financial year submit an audit report to the President and National Assembly on the accounts of the Republic audited in respect of the preceding financial year.”

To brazenly violate the Zambian Constitution is a direct affront to the citizens who trusted and bestowed power upon these office bearers, who took an oath to uphold and protect the very Constitution they are now shamelessly abrogating. This act of defiance and disregard for our supreme law indicates a persistent lack of transparency, accountability, and an alarming abuse of Zambia’s scarce resources.

Moreover, the circumstances surrounding the departure of the previous Auditor General, Sichembe, and the audacious attempts by the UPND government to install an ineligible candidate due to the age requirement further emphasize their clear disregard for the Zambian Constitution and the laws they swore to uphold.

As EFF, we demand that the UPND government immediately upholds the Constitution, as failing to do so undermines the very foundation of our democracy and erodes the trust of the Zambian people. The citizens deserve a government that respects and abides by the laws of the land, and it is high time that the UPND government upholds their constitutional obligations.

We also make cognizant of serious illegal breaches in the purported Auditor General Report such the omission to report on the Constituency Development Fund CDF which accounts for K4.5 billion making 2.7% of the budget and more grossly the conspicuous omission of the report on Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development (MIHUD) that contributes 31% of Zambia’s GDP.

In conclusion, the EFF stands firmly against the UPND government’s unconstitutional actions and calls for the immediate rectification of this flagrant violation by demanding unity in upholding the constitution and presentation of a private member’s motion in parliament to initiate impeachment proceedings. We will not relent in our pursuit of a transparent, accountable, and responsible government that respects and upholds the sacred tenets of the Zambian Constitution. The EFF will remain at the forefront of the fight for economic freedom and the preservation of our nation’s resources for the benefit of all Zambians.

Wherever we want to go our feet will take us there,

Kasonde Mwenda C.

President

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

About the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF):

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is dedicated to promoting economic freedom, social justice, and equality for all citizens. The EFF is committed to holding the government accountable and advocating for the well-being of the Zambian people.