EFZ BANS THE HOLDING OF EDGAR LUNGU MEMORIAL SERVICES IN CHURCHES OF AFFILIATE MEMBERS

EFZ BANS THE HOLDING OF ECL MEMORIAL SERVICES IN CHURCHES OF AFFILIATE MEMBERS



Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia



“Behold how good and pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity.” — Ps. 133:1





To: All Provincial Coordinators, EFZ Affiliate Church Leaders, Bishops, Reverends, and EFZ related Pastors Fellowships

From: Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) Leadership



Date: 3rd June, 2026

Subject: Guidance on Proposed Nationwide Memorial Activities for the Late Sixth Republican President





Dear Esteemed Church Leaders,



Following consultations by EFZ leadership and recent engagement with the organizers of the proposed nationwide memorial activities, we wish to reaffirm the Fellowship’s position that no EFZ structures, affiliates, provincial fellowships, or member churches should organize, endorse, facilitate, or participate in such memorial events at this stage.





Our position is guided by the conviction that it is both morally inappropriate and premature to hold nationwide memorial observances before the burial of the deceased has taken place. We have communicated this position clearly and respectfully to the parties concerned.





EFZ further takes exception to any event being presented as being organized, sponsored, or “powered by the Church” or “the Body of Christ” without broad consultation, consensus, and authorization from recognized church mother bodies.





Such representations are potentially misleading and do not reflect the collective position of the Church.



Accordingly, all EFZ affiliates and church leaders are requested to refrain from associating themselves with such initiatives and to communicate this guidance within their respective networks.





Notwithstanding the foregoing, EFZ continues to stand in prayer with the bereaved family and the nation. We remain actively and earnestly engaged, together with both the family and Government, in encouraging every effort that can facilitate a dignified burial for our late Sixth Republican President.





It is our sincere hope that this matter will be brought to a respectful and honorable closure well before the forthcoming elections, for the healing of the family and the unity of the nation.



Blessings



Rev. Allan Kasung’ami

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR



EVANGELICAL FELLOWSHIP OF ZAMBIA

03 JUN 2026

OFFICE OF THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR



For and on behalf of the EFZ Board



SOURCE: Church Newspaper Zambiaa