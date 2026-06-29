Egypt Reaffirms Commitment to Hosting 10.5 Million Migrants and Refugees, Calls for Greater International Support





Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi reaffirmed his country’s commitment to hosting over 10.5 million foreigners, migrants, and refugees, emphasizing that Egypt has never politicized the displacement crisis for strategic gain.

During high-level talks in Cairo with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih, the presidency highlighted the massive operational and financial scale of Egypt’s humanitarian effort.





Egypt integrates foreign nationals directly into local society, allowing them equal access to public services like health and education rather than restricting them to isolated camps.





President El-Sisi strongly urged international partners to step up with concrete financial and regulatory support, warning that domestic resources are stretched to their limits.New National Asylum Framework: The meeting reviewed Egypt’s newly launched regulatory measures, which include establishing a Permanent Committee for Refugee Affairs.





The presidency advocated for a holistic global approach targeting the political, economic, and security crises driving mass regional displacement.

UN ResponseThe UNHCR chief praised Egypt as a vital anchor for regional stability. He pledged full technical backing for Egypt’s developing national asylum system while agreeing that global responsibility-sharing must increase to match Egypt’s contributions.