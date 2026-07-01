Egypt Unveils the World’s Largest Military Headquarters, Overtaking the U.S. Pentagon



Egypt’s new Ministry of Defense complex, known as The Octagon, is not only the biggest in Africa, but it has also surpassed the U.S. Pentagon to become the largest defense headquarters complex in the world.





Strategic State Command Headquarters, commonly known as “The Octagon,” in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital.The massive military city serves as Egypt’s centralized Ministry of Defense. The mega-project represents a major sovereign milestone for the country’s armed forces, operating under the latest international command and control standards.





Location: It is the centerpiece of Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, located in the desert about 45 kilometers east of Cairo.



Massive Scale: The sprawling complex spans approximately 22,000 acres, with a floor area of over 50.5 million square feet.





Design & Facilities: The “Pharaonic-inspired” complex consists of eight octagonal buildings (housing the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Air Defense) and is an integrated command center built to house the entire state’s vital institutions.