 Eight men who filmed themselves gang-r@ping 18-year-old girl in a hotel are jailed for 73 years

Eight men who filmed themselves gang-r@ping an 18-year-old British girl in a hotel in Spain have been jailed for a total of 73 years.

Seven Frenchmen and one Swiss man recorded their vile attack and shared pictures and videos of it on social media.

Two of the men were staying in the BH Mallorca Resort hotel and lured the ‘semi-conscious’ woman to room 108 after plying her with alcohol on August 14, 2023, the prosecutor’s office previously said.

The two men then invited a group of strangers from the corridor to follow them into the hotel for ‘free s£x’ around 7.30am, local media previously reported.

They then undressed the woman and r@ped her for half an hour, ‘taking advantage of the secluded room to which they had led her’, according to prosecutors.

‘They performed various sexual acts on her, acting in concert and without the young woman’s consent,’ prosecutors told the court, Ultima Hora said.

In videos of the various degrading s£x acts they committed against their victim shared on Snapchat, vile comments were being made by the men watching the assaults and egging on the others.

‘She lets us touch her; we’re going to have some fun today,’ one said. Another said ‘There are four of us and a cow.’

The defendants boasted of their actions ‘with the clear intention of humiliating and violating the victim’s privacy’, prosecutors said.

The woman finally managed to flee the room after the attacks and alerted local police with the help of hotel staff, telling them she had woken up surrounded by young men holding mobile phones.

The Civil Guard opened the investigation after receiving reports of the appalling attack and arrested the men. Police found one of them still had 14 videos on his phone of the brutal attack which lasted a total duration of 170 seconds, nearly three minutes.

Another had a further five recorded on his phone, and a third had two more. The videos showed the men had been ‘enjoying themselves and laughing’ during the brutal rape, police previously said.