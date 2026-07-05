Elections : Why HH Is Upset With Popularity Of Independent Candidates



President Hakainde Hichilema has repeatedly his dislikes of independent candidates claiming to have his endorsement.

Mr. Hichilema instead urged people of Western Province to rally behind unpopular candidates contesting on the UPND ticket.He was speaking when he addressed residents in Kalabo district.





Now, check the numbers on the attached picture why, President Hichilema is having “sleeping sickness” when he looks at the graph of popular independent candidates.

There are about 184 independent candidates, 155 NRPUP candidates against 226 unpopular UPND candidates.



The Speech Analyst



04.07.2026