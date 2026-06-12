Elon Musk has officially become the world’s first trillionaire, reaching an estimated net worth exceeding $1.1 trillion.





This milestone followed SpaceX’s record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq, which raised over $75 billion and saw shares surge to $150 on their first day of trading.





The blockbuster public offering cemented his massive lead at the top of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes.





The company debuted on the market at around $1.8 trillion.Musk’s Stake: Musk retains about a 39% ownership share, pushing the value of his SpaceX holdings close to $866 billion.Pre-IPO Wealth: Before this historic market debut, his net worth was already estimated at roughly $696 billion to $813 billion.Wealt