EMMANUEL MWAMBA LEAVES THE UNITED STATES AFTER TRUMP SQUEEZES PRESSURE ON IMMIGRANTS LIVING IN AMERICA ILLEGALLY LIKE HIM (MWAMBA) TO LEAVE THE USA 🇺🇸





His next destination stays questionable.



Emmanuel Mwamba has departed the United States after spending more than a year there following his departure from Zambia in December 2024, shortly after the U.S. presidential election.





At the time, many observers saw that Mwamba’s chess move was believed to be due to political developments in Washington could create a more favorable environment for figures opposed to President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration. Some of his supporters appeared to view the incoming Trump administration as potentially more sympathetic to opposition voices abroad such as Zambia. However, subsequent changes in U.S. immigration enforcement and policy by the Trump administration have fueled debate about whether those expectations were misplaced.





Mwamba’s departure has now triggered intense speculation about where he is headed next.



Could Zambia be his destination? That remains one of the biggest questions. Mwamba continues to face legal and political controversies at home as he is a fugitive, and any return would inevitably attract significant public and media attention, even arrest on arrival.





Others believe he may be traveling to another country, possibly in the Middle East, given common international flight routes connecting North America to destinations across Africa and beyond. As of now, his final destination has not been publicly confirmed.





The uncertainty has only added to the intrigue surrounding his next move. Critics argue that his decision to leave the United States may reflect the realities of changing immigration policies and the challenges faced by individuals living abroad amid shifting political circumstances, including the likes of Tayali, Jay Jay Banda and others.





Meanwhile, some supporters remain convinced that Zambia’s political landscape will change dramatically after the August elections leading to Mudus and Maluks getting elected, and such fugitives will be pardoned. The election Critics, however, dismiss that view and argue that betting on a political comeback remains a risky calculation, HH is very likely to be reelected.





In a message posted while traveling, Mwamba wrote:



“I hope to finish the Netflix series (The Polygamist) before I land and come back to the current consuming debate about President Hakainde Hichilema, Brian Mundubile, Makebi Zulu, Harry Kalaba, Fred M’membe and those that spice the Zambian political story like Chishimba Kambwili and Miles Sampa!”





“These fellows need their own Netflix story!”



“See you.”



Wherever he is headed, one thing is certain: his departure has sparked fresh political speculation, renewed debate, and a new chapter in an already controversial political journey.



Let the drama begin.

by Elly Katu