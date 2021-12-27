EMMANUEL MWAMBA, MY ELDER BROTHER, IGNORANCE INDEED KNOWS NO AMOUNT OF EXPOSURE AND AGE – ROMEO KANGOMBE

PPP is solely burdened and financed by the Company undertaking the project, the same company does the financing and maintenance of the same project.

The same Company undertakes the maintenance of the road up until after handing over to the government after concession period, in this case 25yrs.

For the next 25yrs the road will be maintained with high policy maintenence not what we saw under your party leadership. A pothole will be worked on within 48hrs.

The road shall be handed over to the Zambian government like it was built yesterday.

It’s unfortunate that Mwamba, according to you Livingstone-Sesheke road is not an Economical Road.

My brother a failed politician should stop exposing you ignorance. You neglected the region and for your own information, Honourable Milupi never sourced for this PPP but the People of Barotseland through some of us.

This started way before UPND came into power but your party in power at the time was a pain in our and You wouldn’t have allowed it.

Now it’s the time and we have a listening government, one that listens and cares for its people and they have allowed it.

You thought you are the smart one, alas, you are not bwana and for as long as we are part and parcel of this government, we will continue uplifting the life standard of our people so they feel completely part of government.