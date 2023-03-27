EMMANUEL MWAMBA: SAME MONZE, SIMILAR EVENTS, BUT DIFFERENT OUTCOMES UNDER DIFFERENT LEADERSHIP

By Clayson Hamasaka

I note the write up by PF Presidential aspirant Emmanuel Mwamba on the outpouring of love and solidarity given to him in Monze yesterday when he went to attend the burial service of late Pastor Slyvester Chilimba Hamavwa who is an uncle to President Hakainde Hichilema. The President, First Lady and a lot of UPND leaders were also in attendance.

Mwamba’s write up reminds me of a horrible experience in October 2016 when we accompanied the then UPND President Hakainde Hichilema for a funeral of his relative in Monze East.

That particular day in Monze resembled a war zone as Police indiscriminately threw teargas canisters and discharged live ammo in all directions resulting in women, children and old people scampering for cover. The Police combatants were dressed up in full battledress and carrying heavy weaponry and their presence was overwhelming.

All this was a spirited attempt to block then opposition UPND President Hichilema from reaching his destination to mourn his own relative in his own hometown and place of his birth.

It was only after Monze residents resisted that we finally managed to cross the town to the funeral home in the outskirts of the town.

Now contrast this with Emmanuel Mwamba yesterday who was advised by his PF Party to travel with heavy security, obviously in anticipation of violence, because in their own mind, they still believe Zambians want to avenge the PF’s 10 years of brutality, but Mwamba drove basically all alone, and got lost and was actually assisted by a local 🏍 rider who gave him a ceremonial motorcycle escort all the way to the funeral.

Now imagine this, Mwamba actually arrived when the Head of State was already seated. Normally in security protocols, even Ministers and senior government officials tend to restrain themselves from entering an arena where the Head of State is already seated. In instances such as being described by Emmanuel Mwamba, security would probably have advised him to stay away until the Head of State departs, especially that we are dealing with Emmanuel Mwamba whose profile and identity can not be missed, and whose persistent and vicious attacks on the Head of State are well documented.

In our days in opposition, we had countless instances where our entourage could not be allowed entrance to a venue, particularly if President Edgar Lungu was already seated. In few instances where we could be allowed, it had to take the event organisers to basically protest and allow us to enter. Even then, our sitting arrangement would be very far from the VIP tent.

Imagine that Emmanuel Mwamba yesterday was not only allowed to enter and sit near the Head of State when he (Mwamba) arrived late, but was even given a microphone, right in front of the Republican President, to address the same audience that the Head of State was addressing.

And yet, we hear there are plans to protest by the PF leadership during this week’s Democracy Summit because there is no democracy and no freedoms in Zambia.

And President Hakainde Hichilema has often talked about the futility of tribalism because most Zambians are intervowen by blood or through marriages. PF has unashamedly continued on their divisive crusade even in opposition. Who would have imagined Emmanuel Mwamba one of President Hichilema’s harshest critics is actually related to the President through marriage?

Now imagine the kind of talk that would have emerged if Emmanuel Mwamba was treated in the harsh manner he had anticipated.

These are the images of the 2016 funeral visit by President Hichilema in Monze.