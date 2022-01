Emmerson Mnangagwa hands over power to his Vice-President

ZIMBABWE’S President Emmerson Mnangagwa has temporally handed over power to that country’s first Vice-President General Constantino Chiwenga, for three weeks.

President Mnangagwa begins a three week long holiday.

Chiwenga is a former army general.

Gen Chiwenga was among Presidents and other representatives of governments at an extraordinary SADC summit in Lilongwe, Malawi on Wednesday.