ENERGY EXPERT OPTIMISTIC LOBITO CORRIDOR PROJECT WILL ASSIST IN LOWERING FUEL PRICES

By Chileshe Mwango

Energy Expert Johnstone Chikwanda says once the Lobito Corridor becomes operational, it will help in unlocking trade around petroleum products as Angola still remains with one of the biggest oil reserves on the continent which will assist to lower fuel prices.

Dr. Chikwanda also notes that once Zambia is connected to the Atlantic Ocean through a more direct route, the country will also have enhanced flexibility and better leg room regarding how to manage both exports and imports.

The Energy Expert who has commended President Hakainde Hichilema and other stakeholders for showing leadership on the project has advised all parties involved to ensure there is no tripping over commitments being made.

He says the partnership for global infrastructure and investment which took place yesterday provided some front row insights into the project and clarity regarding the drive way for this mammoth project which will further entrench regional integration.

PHOENIX NEWS