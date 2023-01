ENOCH MWEPU DISCHARGED

ENOCH MWEPU has been discharged from the Lusaka Heart Hospital where he was admitted for treatment after falling ill on Saturday, 15 January, 2023.

The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Prof Lackson Kasonka has confirmed the development.

“I can confirm that Enoch Mwepu was discharged from the Lusaka Heart Hospital this morning, he will continue his recuperation from home” confirmed Prof. Kasonka

Ministry of Health