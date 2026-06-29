🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Equatorial Guinea Issues Stern Warning – Threatens to Sever Diplomatic Ties with France!



Africa Strikes Back Again! Following Burkina Faso’s bold decision to cut diplomatic relations with France just days ago, Equatorial Guinea is now ramping up the pressure, signaling it may follow suit over a major sovereignty dispute.





Key Details:

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue strongly condemned the “alleged sale” and auction of Equatorial Guinea’s diplomatic premises in Paris (the iconic building at 40-42 Avenue Foch, valued at around €100 million).





He declared the move “illegal” and a violation of the respect that must exist between sovereign states.



The VP warned of “proportional responses”, including the possible expulsion of French diplomats from Malabo.





Equatorial Guinea does not rule out a full rupture of diplomatic relations with France.



This escalating tension stems from a long-running dispute involving the seizure and legal battles over the Paris property, tied to past corruption cases and diplomatic immunity issues. Paris’s actions are being viewed by many as continued neo-colonial interference in African affairs.





Africa is rising and asserting its sovereignty! Is this the beginning of more African nations breaking free from French influence? The wave continues…