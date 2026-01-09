Erdogan helped Iran massacre Kurdish soldiers supported by Israel and the US who entered Iranian territory last night





Turkey informed Iran of their movements, and the Iranian military massacred them.



Majority of PJAK Kurdish separatists who entered Iran through the Iraqi border in the past few days have been killed in Ilam Province and Kermanshah by IRGC forces, according to Kurdish sources familiar with the clashes.





MIT (Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization) was tracking PJAK separatists in Iraq and into Iran, and sharing intelligence with the IRGC, which would explain how they were able to quickly neutralize the Kurdish separatists.