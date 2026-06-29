Estonia and NATO begin military drills along Russian border after deployment of “Dragon’s Teeth” defenses





Estonian forces, together with NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence troops, have begun military exercises aimed at testing newly established defensive positions along the Estonia-Russia border.





The drills follow Estonia’s recent deployment of anti-tank concrete barriers, commonly known as “Dragon’s Teeth,” along sections of its frontier with Russia as part of broader efforts to strengthen border security





According to officials, the exercises are focused on simulating scenarios involving a potential armored breakthrough, allowing troops to assess how effectively the defensive network could slow or block advancing armored formations.





The latest military activity reflects growing security concerns among NATO’s eastern members as tensions between Russia and the alliance remain elevated.