Europe is ‘not ready’ for Russian drone attack – EU

European Union Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has issued a stark warning that Europe is still unprepared to effectively respond to a large scale Russian drone attack, stressing that the continent must urgently integrate Ukraine’s battlefield experience into its defence framework.

Kubilius delivered the warning during a speech in Vilnius, where he criticised the slow pace of Europe’s military adaptation despite more than two years of Russian aggression next door. His remarks come as the 27 nation bloc races to strengthen its aerial defences after NATO fighter jets were forced to shoot down Russian drones that violated Polish airspace in September.

“Why did it take us more than two years and the trigger of the Russian provocation with drones against Poland, and also against Baltic states and Romania, to understand that we are not ready to detect Russian drones and to destroy them with cost effective means?” Kubilius asked. “The Russians are learning. Are we?”

NATO has already boosted troop deployments and drone defence systems along its eastern flank following the incident in Poland. The European Union has also announced plans to build a continent wide anti drone defence system, although officials admit that concrete details remain unsettled and the project may take years to materialise.

Kubilius insisted that any serious European defence strategy must include Ukraine, whose soldiers have gained extensive real time experience countering Russian drones and missile barrages since the full scale invasion began in 2022. Ukraine’s military now consists of roughly 800,000 personnel, many of whom have spent years adapting to Russia’s rapidly evolving drone and missile tactics.

“If we do not do that, we shall make a historical mistake, which shall leave us weaker. And which shall leave Ukraine weaker,” he said.

His comments come amid growing concern within European intelligence services that Russian President Vladimir Putin may eventually target a NATO member state once the war in Ukraine stabilises. Several agencies have warned that Moscow could test the alliance’s resolve within the current decade unless Europe urgently boosts its defence readiness.

The push to strengthen drone defences is now seen as a top priority across the bloc, with NATO allies coordinating new deployments and EU leaders discussing funding mechanisms. However, with winter approaching and the war in Ukraine intensifying again, Kubilius urged member states not to delay. “The Russians are adapting. Europe must catch up,” he said.