Ex-France and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane retirement at 31

France’s World Cup-winning defender Raphael Varane has officially retired from football at the age of 31, following a severe knee injury.

Varane, who earned 93 caps for France between 2013 and 2022, was instrumental in their 2018 World Cup triumph in Russia and their runner-up finish in Qatar four years later.

Varane began his professional journey with Ligue 1 side Lens before making a high-profile move to Real Madrid in 2011.

During his decade-long stint with the Spanish giants, he played 360 games and collected an impressive haul of trophies, including three La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

In 2021, Varane signed with Manchester United, where he made 95 appearances, helping the club win the League Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

In July, he transferred to Serie A club Como, but his debut was cut short by the knee injury that ultimately led to his decision to hang up his boots.

“I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it’s the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley,” Varane wrote in a post on Instagram, referencing United’s FA Cup win in May.

“I have no regrets, I wouldn’t change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it.”

Varane added that he would remain at Como in a non-playing role.

“A new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon,” Varane said.

In April, Raphael Varane revealed that the concussions he sustained over the course of his career had “taken a toll on his body” and emphasized the need for greater awareness among players about the risks associated with heading the ball.

The French defender disclosed that he had suffered a concussion just days before France’s 1-0 loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals, as well as during Real Madrid’s 2020 Champions League last-16 second-leg defeat to Manchester City.