Ex-husband of Kim Porter calls for an investigation into her d3ath following new allegations against Diddy

Kim Porter’s ex-husband, Al B. Sure! has claimed she was murdered back in 2018, calling for a new investigation to be carried out to unmask the circumstances that led to her death.

In November 2018, the model-turned-actress, who shared three children with Diddy, died just days after complaining of having ‘flu-like symptoms’.

Two months after her d3ath, a coroner concluded her d3ath was a result of lobar pneumonia.

The 47-year-old was found d3ad in her bed by her god-daughter the morning after a ‘movie night’ with her family the night before.

Having died in her sleep from a lung infection, investigators ruled out foul play with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner adding that ‘the manner of death was certified as natural’.

However, following recent allegations against Diddy, record producer Al B. Sure!, whose real name is Albert Brown, has called for a federal investigation to be launched into the d3ath of Porter whom he shared a child with – suggesting Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, had something to do with it.

Ex-husband of Diddy

His call comes after Diddy, 54, was arrested at the Park Hyatt hotel in Manhattan, New York, on September 16, after being indicted by a grand jury charged with racketeering and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion – charges of which he has pleaded not guilty.

Brown took to Instagram to release a lengthy statement in which he details a conspiracy into his ex-wife’s death – whom he claims the had ‘frequent and intimate conversations’ with her, adding that she made ‘selfless attempts to save my life’ from the hands of Combs.

The 56-year-old Brown called Porter’s death a ‘tragic murder’ and believes her knowledge of Combs’ alleged involvement in sex trafficking led to her death.

He went on to further claim that anyone who assisted in drafting Porter’s memoir, KIM’S LOST WORDS: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side, should be investigated by authorities as he believes they conspired to prevent her releasing the book.

However, Quincy Brown, and Christian, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, Kim Porter’s four children, released a statement on Wednesday about the claims that their mom wrote a memoir and brandished them as ‘simply untrue’.

It read in part: “She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.

“Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

It went on to explain that the cause of death of their mom ‘has long been established’, stating that ‘there was no foul play’ before asking for ‘peace’ as they ‘continue to cope with her loss every day’.

“Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.”