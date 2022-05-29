EX-MALAWI PRESIDENT’S DAUGHTER DUWA SPEAKS OUT: “I WAS NEVER PART OF DIPLOMATS’ BOOZE SCANDAL IN SA”

Former diplomat in South Africa Duwa Mutharika, the daughter to former president Bingu Wa Mutharika, has spoken out after almost a year since reports indicated she was among diplomats expelled from South Africa over a booze scandal.

In June last year, news reports by some Malawian media said

South Africa was expected to expel over 200 diplomats, from more than 10 different African countries – including Lesotho, Malawi, Burundi, Guinea, and Rwanda – over a multimillion-rand duty-free booze scandal.

The reports further claimed Ms Duwa was among those to be expelled.

But Ms Duwa has told Zambia Reports that her recall happened way after the expulsion of the diplomats over a booze scandal and that she was NOT part of it.

“I was the only diplomat not affected because I never got involved in any way. You can even check with the store in Pretoria called Ambassadors. Or check with the High Commission of Malawi or the Malawian Consulate as with as SA Home Affairs,” she explained, adding that she left the Consulate in December 2021 long after the scandal when her contract expired.

© Zambia Reports