Expelled Miles Sampa Reported To Police For Fraud And For For Uttering Forged Documents To The Registrar Of Society- Nakachinda

EXPELLED MILES SAMPA REPORTED TO POLICE FOR FRAUD AND FOR FOR UTTERING FORGED DOCUMENTS TO THE REGISTRAR OF SOCIETY

25th October 2023

The Registrar of Society

Chief Registrar of Societies

Lusaka

RE; FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS FILED IN THE REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES BY AGENTS OF MR. MILES SAMPA

We have noted with concern that documents have been filed or uttered by a Mr. Morgan Ng’ona to your office, purporting to come from the Patriotic Front.

Mr. Ng’ona is purporting to be the Secretary General of Mr. Miles Sampa and the Patriotic Front.

Following the decision by the Patriotic Front to expel Mr. Miles Sampa and subsequent decision to order that his seat, the Matero Constituency seat, be declared vacant in accordance with Article 72 (e) of the Republican Constitution, a decision that has been communicated to him and to other authorities. Mr. Sampa or his agents cannot purport to be mebers of the Patriotic Front.

This decision is contained in a letter dated 24th October 2024 from the Patriotic Front to Mr. Sampa.

Further following the order of the court obtained from Lusaka High Court on 25th October 2023, that restrains Mr. Sampa or his agents to carry himself or his agents as members or as a leader of the Patriotic Front, the documents filed and uttered to your office are fraudulent and a forgery and should immediately be treated as such.

The documents submitted by Mr. Sampa to your office constitue contempt of Court and have since been reported to the Zambia Police for criminal investigations and action.

Please be notified accordingly.

Raphael Mangani

Secretary General

Patriotic Front

25th October 2023

The Lusaka Commanding Officer

Zambia Police

Lusaka

Dear Sir,

The Registrar of Society

Chief Registrar of Societies

Lusaka

RE; FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS FILED IN THE REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES BY AGENTS OF MR. MILES SAMPA

We have noted with concern that documents have been filed or uttered by a Mr. Morgan Ng’ona to the Office of Registrar of Societies, purporting to come from the Patriotic Front.

Mr. Ng’ona is purporting to be the Secretary General of Mr. Miles Sampa and the Patriotic Front.

Following the decision by the Patriotic Front to expel Mr. Miles Sampa and subsequent decision to order that his seat, the Matero Constituency seat, be declared vacant in accordance with Article 72 (e) of the Republican Constitution, a decision that has been communicated to Mr. Sampa, to the National Assembly and to Chief Registra of Societies, Mr. Sampa or his agents cannot therefore purport to be members of the Patriotic Front.

This decision of expulsion is contained in a letter dated 24th October 2024 from the Patriotic Front to Mr. Miles Sampa.

Further following the order of the court obtained from Lusaka High Court on 25th October 2023, that restrains Mr. Sampa or his agents to carry himself or his agents as members or as a leader of the Patriotic Front, the documents filed and uttered to your office are fraudulent and a forgery and should immediately be treated as such.

The documents submitted by Mr. Sampa to the Office of Registrar, constitutes contempt of Court and we therefore report them to the Zambia Police for criminal investigations and action.

Please be notified accordingly.

Raphael Mangani

Secretary General

Patriotic Front