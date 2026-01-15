Expert warns Trump has ‘figured out’ how to kill democracy

Legal expert and Supreme Court scholar Jeffrey Toobin warned on Wednesday that President Donald Trump seems to have figured out how to kill democracy.

Toobin joined Joana Coles of The Daily Beast on a new episode of “The Daily Beast Podcast” to discuss the Supreme Court’s impact on the second Trump administration. The Court is expected to make several key rulings this term that could affect Trump’s ability to implement his agenda, including a case over whether Trump can unilaterally impose tariffs without Congress’s approval.

Toobin warned that Trump may have figured out a way to bypass the court if they issue a ruling he doesn’t like, a move that could effectively end democracy in America.

“The Supreme Court in our country doesn’t have any individual enforcement powers,” Toobin said. “They don’t have an army. They don’t have a police force that can do anything except protect their members. So, they rely on the understanding in the other branches of government that the Supreme Court has the last word.”

“I think Donald Trump is not going to directly defy the court, but this administration has figured out ways to get around court rulings, and in a way that I don’t think it’s entirely clear how he would react to an adverse decision, but we’ll see,” he continued.