EXPERTS CALLS FOR BAN ON SECOND HAND CARS

An energy expert has urged Government to consider a ban on importation of second-hand vehicles in order to establish a successful local car manufacturing industry.

Boniface Zulu said this will attract foreign investors to invest within the local sector.

Mr Zulu said in a statement last week that this will create more domestic jobs and revenue, contribute to economic growth, and improve the quality of life for ordinary Zambians.

“This will encourage local processing, creating jobs for the locals, and increasing revenue, which will lead to the establishment of a successful local car manufacturing industry, resulting into economic growth and investment opportunities.

“The development will create employment opportunities not only for the locals, but also for the surrounding neighbouring [countries], thus contributing to an improved quality of life for ordinary citizens and the region, which will position Zambia as leader in the automotive industry within Africa,” he said.

Daily Mail