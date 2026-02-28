Explosions heard in Doha, as Qatar says it ‘countered several attacks

Qatar’s defence ministry said it intercepted several missiles, apparently targeting the al Udeid air base, the largest American military base in the region.

The interior ministry said the attacks caused no damage.

We’ve been getting emergency alerts on our phones warning people to stay indoors. There’s still traffic on the roads, but less than on other days.

Explosions have also been heard in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The UAE’s state news agency said one person had been killed after the Emiratis intercepted Iranian missiles.

In Bahrain the state news agency announced that missiles had struck the US naval base, headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet.

It’s not clear what the damage was. Iran had vowed to target US bases in the region if it was attacked and its carrying out its threat.