BREAKING: Explosions Rock Riyadh as Iran Escalates Attacks on Saudi Arabia



Powerful blasts echoed across Riyadh early on March 24, 2026, with residents reporting loud explosions overhead amid Iran’s stepped-up retaliation in the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war.





The assault fits a pattern of near-daily Iranian missile and drone barrages on Saudi targets since late February. Saudi defenses claim most threats are intercepted, but strikes have hit oil facilities like Ras Tanura, damaged the US embassy in Riyadh, and sparked fires near energy sites, causing minor disruptions and civilian alerts.





Iranian media and pro-resistance voices hail the strikes as payback for US-Israeli operations, while Gulf states have expelled Iranian diplomats and issued warnings. Some on-the-ground accounts question the scale, but tensions remain sky-high with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles already launched at the kingdom.





The conflict shows no signs of cooling, raising fears of wider regional fallout involving oil routes and Gulf allies.