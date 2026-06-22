🇿🇲 FACTS 1ST | Beyond the Crowds: The Presidential Arithmetic



As Zambia moves toward the August 13 general election, a powerful political narrative is taking shape. Across social media platforms, campaign rallies and political commentary, the race is increasingly being framed as a straight contest between President Hakainde Hichilema and Tonse Alliance candidate Brian Mundubile.





It is an attractive narrative. Elections are easier to understand when reduced to two personalities. Zambia’s electoral system, however, is not driven by personalities alone. It is driven by arithmetic.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has certified 8,786,300 registered voters. Under the country’s constitutional requirement of 50 percent plus one, a presidential candidate requires at least 4,393,151 votes to secure outright victory. Every speech, rally, endorsement, manifesto launch and alliance agreement ultimately leads back to that number.





This is where the conversation becomes more complicated than crowd sizes.



The ruling UPND enters the election with what political scientists call structural advantages. These are advantages that exist before a single vote is cast. They include incumbency, nationwide organisational networks, candidate deployment, resource mobilisation and established voting blocs. Such advantages do not guarantee victory, but they significantly shape the battlefield.





Electoral geography remains one of the most important realities of Zambian politics. Southern Province now has 1,103,275 registered voters. Western Province has 629,352. North-Western Province has 524,195. Combined, these three provinces account for more than 2.25 million registered voters.



These provinces also happen to be the UPND’s most reliable electoral bases.



In 2021, President Hichilema secured approximately 92 percent in Southern Province, 88 percent in North-Western Province and 82 percent in Western Province. Those margins were not ordinary victories. They were overwhelming majorities that created the foundation upon which his national victory was built. Importantly, all three provinces have grown since then.





Any serious analysis of the 2026 election must therefore begin with a simple question: how does an opposition candidate overcome such margins while remaining relatively weak in those regions?



The answer lies in the northern corridor and the urban provinces.



Northern, Luapula, Muchinga and Eastern provinces collectively contain nearly three million registered voters. Historically, these regions formed the Patriotic Front’s strongest electoral belt. On paper, they should provide the opposition’s most fertile ground.





Yet 2026 is not 2021.



The Patriotic Front no longer exists as a unified political machine. Many former PF MPs, ministers, councillors and local officials have crossed over to the UPND. Others have joined different political formations. Some remain within opposition alliances. What once operated as a single political structure now functions as multiple competing centres of influence.



This matters because elections are won through organisation as much as popularity.



A parliamentary candidate does more than contest a seat. They recruit polling agents. They identify supporters. They coordinate local messaging. They mobilise transport. They drive voter turnout. Where a party fails to field candidates, it weakens its ground operation. Reports indicating that major opposition formations remain absent in 75 of constituencies should therefore not be dismissed as a technical issue. It has direct implications for presidential vote mobilisation.





Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces represent the true battleground.



Together they account for more than 2.7 million registered voters. Lusaka alone has 1,430,889 voters, while Copperbelt has 1,296,446. No candidate reaches State House without performing competitively in both provinces. They are Zambia’s largest concentrations of urban voters, young voters, workers, students, entrepreneurs and middle-class households.





The opposition’s recent rallies on the Copperbelt have demonstrated energy and enthusiasm. The ruling party has responded with equally impressive displays of mobilisation. The real question is not who draws larger crowds in June or July. The real question is who converts enthusiasm into votes across every constituency and ward on polling day.





There is also a demographic dimension that deserves greater attention. The 2026 register contains significantly more women than men. Female voters account for approximately 53 percent of the electorate. Youth voters remain the largest demographic bloc. Any campaign message narrowly targeted at specific groups or regions risks leaving substantial portions of the electorate untouched.



This brings us to policy.



Brian Mundubile’s campaign has gained traction through messages focused on mining communities, Jerabos, civil liberties and economic frustration. Those messages resonate strongly in parts of the Copperbelt. The challenge is scale. A presidential election requires a coalition broad enough to appeal simultaneously to farmers in Eastern Province, teachers in Northern Province, traders in Lusaka, civil servants in Central Province, cattle farmers in Southern Province and fishermen in Western Province.





The UPND faces its own challenges. Cost-of-living pressures remain real. Youth unemployment remains stubbornly high. Corruption concerns continue to generate public debate. Elections are ultimately referendums on performance. Incumbents must defend their record rather than merely criticise their opponents.





But elections are also contests of credibility.



The ruling party enters this race arguing that it has delivered free education, expanded CDF, recruited tens of thousands of public workers, stabilised inflation, restructured debt and restored investor confidence. The opposition argues that ordinary citizens still feel economic pain and deserve an alternative.





Voters will decide which argument carries greater weight.



For now, however, the numbers point to one unavoidable reality. Removing an incumbent president under Zambia’s 50 percent plus one system requires more than momentum. It requires a national coalition that cuts across regions, demographics and economic interests. It requires organisation in all ten provinces. It requires candidates on the ground. It requires structures in constituencies and wards. Most importantly, it requires a path to more than 4.39 million votes.





Crowds generate headlines.



Arithmetic determines who takes the oath of office.



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We welcome diverse views, evidence-based debate and contributions that help readers better understand Zambia’s political and economic future.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu