FAILURES OF THE PAST DO NOT DEFINE A MAN’S POTENTIAL- Kings. MM Mumbi

FAILURES OF THE PAST DO NOT DEFINE A MAN’S POTENTIAL.

By Kings. MM Mumbi

A fool merely looks, whereas the wise observe and reflect.

Despite facing three setbacks in pursuit of the throne, this Man remained steadfast, teaching us the value of perseverance.

My first meeting with His Excellency Yesterday, marked by a handshake, was an opportunity to congratulate him on not giving up till the dream was realized.



Appreciation is often reserved for those who achieve their goals. I commend individuals who show unwavering dedication to their pursuits.

MR PRESIDENT HAKAHINDE HICHILEMA, Thank you for your opens arms sir. Indeed unite is possible when a leader is resolved in Pursuit of it.

I count it a divine and prophetic moment of my life. To some , it is easy because of being connected. But as for me, it’s only God and nothing else.



Honorable Matambo our Copperbelt minister, thank you for allowing God to use you sir.

Long life.

I pray for God to Give you 5 more years.

Family! YESU NI BOSS DROPS THIS TUESDAY.