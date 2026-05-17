Fans have gone viral for sitting near trash while listening to Drake’s album.





According to them, despite the albums receiving huge first-day streams and breaking records, they still consider all of them tr@sh.





They also point out that he dedicated the albums to a b:eef that ended 2 years ago, focused heavily on d:ssing, and still ended up making zero hits despite how long it took to finish the project.





According to many, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX is 1000 times better than all 3 albums combined. It only has 12 tracks, but it is full of strong concepts, content, and substance.





According to a fan who was most fru:strated, he said:



“Thank you Drake. For years I have been para:lyzed and stuck in a wheelchair, but when my friend started playing your new album Ice Man, I gained the strength to stand up and turn that trash a:ss music off. Thank you Drake for what you have done for the d:sabled commun:ty.”



What has Drake done❓



The album is 10/10