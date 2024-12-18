Fans stunned by height gap between Denzel Washington’s daughter and her wife

Denzel Washington’s daughter, Katia Washington alongside her wife, Colleen Wilson left fans stunned after their attendance at the Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television.

Katia is a film producer and donned a sleek ensemble which featured a dark khaki green blazer and matching pants, paired with a white shirt and skinny tie.

Katia’s wife, Colleen is a former ballerina standing at an impressive 6 feet 4 inches, and turned heads in a black off-the-shoulder midi dress complemented by nude heels and a gold box clutch.

The couple’s coordinated style earned lots of admiration on the day, yet their incredible height difference has become the talk of the town on social media after videos from the event were posted on TikTok.

“Is she really short, or is her wife just really tall?” one user said.

“How tall is she?”, another stated. “The height difference is crazy. As a tall girl, I love that she’s still wearing her heels”, a third commented.

Others could not help but marvel at the revelation that 69-year-old Denzel Washington has a daughter. “Y’all are tripping over that being his daughter. I’m trying to figure out HOW TALL IS HER WIFE??!” one user joked.

Denzel and his wife Pauletta Pearson have been married for 41 years and share four children, John David, 39; Katia, 37; and twins Malcolm and Olivia, 33.

The couple married in 1983 and welcomed their first child, John David, the year after.

Both Katia and Malcolm decided to tread a similar path to that of their father in the film industry, and seem to be having a great time.

Malcolm recently made his debut in directing with The Piano Lesson, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024.

Denzel Washington is considered one of the best actors in history and made sure to be present at the premiere to support his son.

“I’m happy that people will get a chance to see what a filmmaker Malcolm is,” Denzel told People on the red carpet. Katia also worked as a producer on the project, while her brother John David starred as Boy Willie.

In a November interview with Esquire, Denzel expressed pride in his children, stating that they are his source of pride and joy. “When I think of what I’m proudest of, anything I’ve accomplished doesn’t even come to mind. It’s our children: They’re good people. They know right from wrong. What else can you ask for, you know?”

The Washington family continues to make waves in Hollywood, but for many fans, their focus remains on trying to comprehend the nature of Katia’s relationship with her wife and their enormous height gap.