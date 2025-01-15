Farm tour signals Zanu-PF’s strategy for Mnangagwa’s term extension

The recent tour of Precabe Farm by legislators is being interpreted by political observers as an effort to show loyalty to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and to pledge their readiness to facilitate his term extension.

The push for Mnangagwa’s extended presidency is reportedly unfolding through a carefully calculated strategy involving a three-pronged approach. This includes securing a Zanu-PF resolution for constitutional change, using Parliament to ratify the amendments, and mobilizing grassroots support for a referendum to finalize the process. However, the journey toward this goal is fraught with both legal and political challenges that could test the party’s ability to maintain its grip on power.

The first step in this strategy was reportedly achieved during the Zanu-PF National People’s Conference in October 2023, where a resolution was passed to extend Mnangagwa’s term. According to party insiders, the focus has now shifted to securing parliamentary approval for constitutional amendments.

Political analyst Pardon Taodzera believes that the Precabe Farm visit was a symbolic act aimed at consolidating Mnangagwa’s authority within the party, opposition, and Parliament. “The tour was about demonstrating allegiance to Mnangagwa. It signals that legislators are ready to play their part in ensuring his continued stay in office. This is a power play disguised as a field visit,” Taodzera said.

However, the third phase of the strategy—securing public approval through a referendum—presents a significant challenge. While Zanu-PF boasts a well-organized political machine, mobilizing support for an amendment perceived as undemocratic may prove more difficult than anticipated.

Legal expert Aaron Hamauswa cautioned against tampering with the Constitution, warning that such moves could undermine democratic principles. “Zimbabwe’s Constitution provides clear term limits to safeguard against authoritarian rule. Any move to extend these limits undermines the democratic principles enshrined in our laws,” he said.

“While Zanu-PF may have the numbers in Parliament, the real battle will be convincing the electorate to endorse such a change.”

Mnangagwa’s leadership has faced criticism over economic hardships, corruption, and alleged human rights abuses. Despite Zanu-PF’s history of mobilizing rural support, People Unity Party leader Herbert Chimuka argued that the party may face difficulty in selling the initiative to an increasingly disillusioned populace.

“Zimbabweans are grappling with inflation, unemployment, and declining public services. Asking them to support a constitutional amendment that benefits the President personally might provoke resentment rather than loyalty,” he said.

Source – newsday