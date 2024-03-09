FASHION SAKALA DONATES 1,400 BAGS OF MEALIE MEAL

Zambian football star Fashion Sakala has once again shown his commitment to making a positive impact in his community by donating 1,400 bags of mealie meal to people in the Mbenjere area of Eastern Province.

Expressing his gratitude and humility, Sakala emphasized the importance of extending hope to families affected by various challenges. “With God’s grace guiding me, I’ve been able to donate a total of 1,400 bags of mealie meal to Mbenjere and its surrounding villages and farms of Chief Mnukwa,” Sakala shared.

For Sakala, this act of giving back is more than just a charitable gesture, it’s a reflection of his faith and commitment to making a difference in the lives of others. “I am humbled by the opportunity to make a difference, knowing that God has entrusted me with the ability to bring relief to those in need,” he added.

Sakala’s donation is expected to provide much-needed assistance to families in the Mbenjere area, where access to food can be a challenge. His actions have not only brought immediate relief but also served as a source of inspiration for others to give back to their communities.