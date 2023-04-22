FATHER , 30, DEFILES HIS 12 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER WITH HANDS TIED

Police in Nalolo District have arrested a 30 year old man of Kako village in Muoyo area who allegedly defiled his 12 year old daughter.

Western Province Commanding Officer, Roy Kashimba confirmed the incident in a phone interview with ZANIS in Nalolo today and identified the suspect as Pumulo Liyunga.

Mr Kashimba said the defilement took place on April 17th, 2023 around 09:00 hours when the man remained home with the girl.

“The suspect sent his daughter who is in grade four to sweep his bedroom that is when he followed her and tied her hands behind her back and had canal knowledge of her,” he said.

The commanding officer further disclosed that the victim is the one who ran to report at Muoyo Police Post with her hands still tied up

The suspect has since been transferred from Muoyo Police Post to Mongu Central police station for prosecution.

ZANIS