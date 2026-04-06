Father Arrested for Impregnating Daughter in Apparent “Get-Rich-Quick” Ritual

In a deeply disturbing case that has shocked the local community, police in Mwanza have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly defiling and impregnating his 15-year-old daughter. The suspect reportedly committed the act under the belief that it would bring him supernatural wealth.

The suspect, identified as Rafiki Robert, is alleged to have repeatedly abused his daughter after being advised by a traditional healer (sing’anga) that incestuous acts with his own offspring were a prerequisite for becoming rich.

According to Mwanza Police spokesperson Hope Kasakula, Robert did not rely solely on force but used small sums of money to silence the minor.

On the first occasion, he reportedly gave the girl K2,000. During a subsequent encounter, he gave her K1,000.

The horrific abuse came to light after the 15-year-old girl fell pregnant. Upon discovering the pregnancy, Robert reportedly pressured his wife to find a way to terminate it. His sudden and desperate insistence on an abortion raised red flags for the mother.

Suspicious of the situation, the mother questioned her daughter, who eventually confessed that her own father was responsible for the pregnancy. “The suspect claims he was following instructions from a traditional healer to perform these acts in exchange for wealth,” said Kasakula. “He is currently in custody and will face charges of defilement.”

Rafiki Robert hails from Chilala Village, under Senior Chief Kanduku in Mwanza District. He is expected to appear in court once preliminary investigations are finalized.

Police have condemned the act, describing it as a gross violation of child rights and a heartbreaking example of how harmful superstitions can tear families apart