FATHER DEMANDS INVESTIGATION AFTER 27-YEAR-OLD MOTHER MARIAH MOYO DIES FOLLOWING CHILDBIRTH COMPLICATIONS

FATHER DEMANDS INVESTIGATION AFTER 27-YEAR-OLD MOTHER DIES FOLLOWING CHILDBIRTH COMPLICATIONS





A 27-year-old mother of three, Mariah Moyo, has died at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after allegedly suffering severe bleeding following childbirth, prompting her family to call for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.





Mariah died at approximately 01:00 hours on Wednesday after reportedly losing 4.3 litres of blood.



Speaking in an emotional interview with Palm TV, her father, Clive Machiya, appealed to health authorities to investigate what he described as possible negligence in the handling of his daughter’s medical condition.





According to Mr. Machiya, Mariah delivered her third child through a normal birth at Sikanze Clinic at around 01:00 hours before developing excessive bleeding shortly afterwards.





He alleged that despite her deteriorating condition, there was a delay in transferring her to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), where she was eventually referred for specialized treatment.





He called on the Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure accountability if any lapses are identified.



Mariah leaves behind three children, including a newborn baby girl who is reported to be in good health.





The family has since gathered at UTH as relatives, friends and loved ones continue to mourn her passing while seeking answers regarding the circumstances that led to her death.





Health authorities had not yet commented on the allegations at the time of publication.



This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



Palm TV