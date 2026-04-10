FAZ PROVIDES UPDATE ON COACH NORA HÄUPTLE



Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

10th April, 2026



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that Copper Queens coach Nora Häuptle will not be part of the FIFA Series tournament in Brazil due to administrative issues.





FAZ Acting Deputy General Secretary Iva Lengwe says Häuptle has proposed amendments to her current contract leading to drawn out negotiations that have ruled her out of the Brazil assignment.





“We regret to announce that Häuptle will not lead the Copper Queens in Brazil as a result of ongoing re-negotiation for amendments to her current contract,” Lengwe says.





“Coach Nora will be travelling to Lusaka in the next few days to ensure that all outstanding issues are resolved in a professional manner. We had made all the necessary travel logistics for coach Nora to be in Brazil but unfortunately she could not make it owing to her desire to secure amendments to her contract.” He explains.





Lengwe adds: “Assistant coach Charles Haalubono will take charge of the Brazil assignment and will receive our full support.”





Meanwhile, Lengwe has wished the Copper Queens all the best as they commence their FIFA Series assignment on Saturday.



“We urge the public to support the Copper Queens in their FIFA Series engagement which we are using as a platform for preparing for the WAFCON,” he says.





“We acknowledge that some players delayed to travel due visa hitches but everyone summoned for the tournament has since set off for Brazil. The original plans were hampered by injuries and FAZ had provided for visa arrangements for replacements.”





Zambia plays Canada tomorrow (Saturday) before facing Brazil on Tuesday. The final tournament assignment will be against South Korea on April 18.



For and on behalf of Football Association of Zambia (FAZ)



Nkweto Tembwe – Head of Media and Communications