FAZ STATES POSITION ON ZESCO UNITED MATTER REGARDING ABSA CUP PARTICIPATION



Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

5th April 2026





The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to clarify developments surrounding the ABSA Cup qualification process and the actions taken involving Zesco United Football Club.





FAZ has noted with serious concern a public statement issued by Zesco United FC which contains several inaccuracies and misrepresentations regarding the sequence of events and the Association’s engagement with the club.



For the benefit of the public and all stakeholders, the correct position is as follows:





1. ABSA Cup Qualification Criteria



Qualification for the ABSA Cup is strictly determined by league standings after the first 17 matches of the first round of the Zambian Premier League (ZPL) season; The top seven teams automatically qualify for ABSA Cup in relation to super division teams.





For the avoidance of doubt, this criterion applies exclusively to matches constituting the first round only. Any matches that fall outside the first round even if played during the same period for whatever reason are not considered for ABSA Cup qualification.





Any game not belonging to the first round is discounted. This principle has been consistently applied since the inception of the competition when it was known as the Barclays Cup. The rules cannot be altered midstream to suit Zesco United or indeed any other club for that matter.





FAZ remains committed to respecting the competition rules and the integrity of the sponsors by strictly adhering to well laid down, established and entrenched regulations.



2. Outstanding Fixture Involving Zesco United FC



Zesco United did not fulfill their Week 2 fixture against Mutondo Stars as scheduled in the league calendar for this season. This fixture was later rearranged and played as a Week 19 fixture with Zesco United playing as hosts, covering match officiating costs and receiving gate takings. All records to that effect are readily available and all the parties namely Zesco United, ZPL and FAZ are in possession of such records as incontrovertible proof of this fact.



The delay of this fixture was solely attributable to Zesco United and had a direct impact on the integrity of the standings at the point of determining ABSA Cup qualification. So, there must be no shift of blaming innocent parties and people in the process. Rules and written records do not lie and they speak for themselves for the benefit of all football and other stakeholders.





3. Initial Communication Error



Zesco United were mistakenly informed that they had qualified for the ABSA Cup after playing against Zanaco FC. However, upon review of the fixtures, and guided by the ABSA Cup qualification rules and regulations, it was discovered that the club had an outstanding Week 2 fixture which had a direct bearing on ABSA Cup qualification.





FAZ then formally and promptly communicated this correction to the club. The final determination of qualification could only be based on complete and accurate match results and not the earlier communication which was issued in error.





It is important to note that correcting such administrative errors is not new or unprecedented. A similar correction was made in the past involving Lusaka Dynamos FC and Green Eagles FC after an initial error was identified.





Therefore, there is nothing irregular or sinister about rectifying an error, particularly in this case where the issue was identified before the ABSA Cup draws were conducted and indeed even before Zesco United played their Week 2 fixture against Mutondo Stars. It is thus unwise for any reasonable person to politic and create confusion in our beautiful game of football over a straight forward matter.





4. Subsequent Correspondence



On 4th March, 2026, Zesco United wrote to FAZ expressing concerns about the above decision and the Association responded, clarifying that their earlier qualification status had been issued in error. There was no disqualification whatsoever and we advise all stakeholders to use certain terms wisely and correctly.





On 19th March, 2026, Zesco United wrote again. FAZ responded again by advising the club to follow the laid-down statutory procedures by submitting their matter to the appropriate existing judicial bodies, such as the Disciplinary Committee or the Ethics Committee, as required before escalating the matter to the FAZ Arbitration Tribunal.





FAZ exists to help its members and members must respect the statutes once guided as they made an undertaking to abide by that when being admitted as members. The records for this undertaking by all member clubs including Zesco United are readily available and so we cannot depart from such statutory undertakings and begin to ignore the same in midst to advantage ourselves.





Despite this clear guidance, Zesco United did not bother to adhere to the advice and guidance given. It is imperative to commence and exhaust internal judicial mechanisms and processes provided for under football rule and regulations.





5. Determination of Qualification



Following the fulfillment of the outstanding fixture, Zesco United lost the match against Mutondo Stars. Consequently, FC MUZA who were already occupying the seventh position automatically qualified for ABSA Cup. Qualification was purely determined strictly on sporting merit based on completed and properly classified fixtures as records can show.





6. Court Action by Zesco United FC



On 1st April, 2026, around 16:00 hours; shortly before close of business, FAZ received court documents from Zesco United’s legal representatives indicating that the matter was scheduled for hearing the following day, 2nd April 2026.





This extremely short notice did not provide FAZ with adequate time to meaningfully prepare or engage legal counsel. Notwithstanding these constraints, FAZ responded in writing to the lawyers, requesting for additional time to seek legal advice and adequately attend to the matter.





Legal experts have since advised that the applicable rules governing the duration and service of court process were not complied with to justify proceeding with the matter ex – parte. Accordingly, appropriate legal applications to challenge the court decision will be filed.



FAZ further reiterates that taking disputes to ordinary courts without invoking or indeed exhausting internal football dispute resolution mechanisms contravenes football statutes and may attract sanctions, including suspension or expulsion. FIFA has been very consistent on this point.



7. Lusaka High Court Ruling



FAZ wishes to emphasise that all member clubs are bound by the statutes and regulations of the Association, as well as those of CAF and FIFA which strictly prohibit recourse to ordinary courts in football-related disputes. Once internal judicial mechanisms are exhausted, the next step is to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for any party who is dissatisfied.



FAZ remains committed to upholding integrity, fairness, and adherence to established procedures in the administration of the game. The rule of law so demands.



We urge all stakeholders and the general public to rely on verified information from FAZ and avoid being misled by inaccurate statements coming from one side and based on false premises, innuendos and half truths. It is always important for people to only comment after hearing both sides of the story instead of relying on a one – sided story.





FAZ will continue to engage relevant parties to ensure that this matter is resolved in accordance with football regulations. The rules and regulations will always be applied fairly without segregation and /or discrimination whatsoever; whenever need arises. This will always be the cornerstone of football administration from FAZ’s point of view.





FAZ would like to thank the sponsors ABSA Bank for having been with us for quite a long time. We do not take their support for granted. We forever cherish this partnership.



For and On Behalf of the Football Association of Zambia



Nkweto Tembwe

Head of Media and Communications