The FBI has discovered a secret underground drug-smuggling tunnel linking California and Mexico.

The tunnel, which is 1,774ft long had a rail track, ventilation and electricity and starts from Tijuana, Mexico, to a warehouse in the Otay Mesa district of San Diego, California.

Following a surveillance operation by Federal agents, nearly two tonnes of cocaine with a street value of nearly $100 million have been recovered.

The tunnel was discovered by Federal agents who were spying on a house known to be used by a criminal gang where 61lbs of cocaine had previously been stashed.

Agents followed the alleged gang members Luz de Luna Olmos and Vanessa Ramirez from the home to a tool shop and then back and forth from the warehouse.

They were taken into custody along with Juan Cruz, Adrian Enriquez and Mario Jaramillo and were due to face court on Monday.

US Attorney Randy Grossman said: ”There is no more light at the end of this narco-tunnel.

‘We will take down every subterranean smuggling route we find to keep illicit drugs from reaching our streets and destroying our families and communities.’

At least 90 drug tunnels have been discovered in the southern district of California since 1993, with the last one busted in March 2020.