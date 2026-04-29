Fear Spreads in South African Schools Amid Xenophobia Concerns – ‘Operation Dudula’





A disturbing video circulating online has intensified fears in parts of South Africa, with reports linking individuals associated with Operation Dudula to actions affecting foreign nationals — including concerns around schoolchildren.





South Africa has previously experienced outbreaks of xenophobic violence, often driven by economic hardship and social pressures — but many leaders continue to stress that targeting innocent people, especially children, is unacceptable.





Calls are growing for calm, unity, and immediate action to ensure the safety of all residents.





🌍 No child should have to live in fear because of where they come from.