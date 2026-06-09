Fearing assassination attempts, Vladimir Putin has ordered his two eldest daughters to move into his bunker palace with him

Fearing assassination attempts, Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered his two eldest daughters to move into his bunker palace with him, according to a new investigation.





Maria Vorontsova, 41, and Katerina Tikhonova, 39, have relocated to the highly guarded forest palace complex in Valdai, which lies approximately 230 miles northwest of Moscow.





The tyrant’s demand for his two daughters and three grandchildren to move in was revealed by an investigation from We Can Explain. It reported that Vorontsova and her two children moved to the Valdai palace complex. Tikhonova, a former rock n’ roll dancer, also moved in with her son. The dictator already shared the palace with his mistress Alina Kabaeva, 43, and their two sons, Ivan, 11, and Vladimir, six.





Putin has also ordered urgent checks on Russia’s complex web of surveillance cameras, fearing it could be hacked by his enemies and betray his movements. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was taken out by the US and Israel after security cameras were hacked in that nation to track his location.





The Valdai complex is guarded by dozens of air defence systems, making it one of the most secure locations in Russia. Putin’s palace now has a total of 27 towers fitted with anti-aircraft systems, up from just seven two years ago. They are laid out in two rings around the mansion, mimicking the way Moscow is protected.





The fortress comes as Ukraine’s drones and missiles penetrate ever deeper into Russia. Sources say the mansion also has a secret bunker. It is strategically situated on a peninsula, sandwiched between two lakes, and surrounded by dense forest.





Putin’s so-called secret daughter Luiza Rozova, 23, is not thought to live in the fortified palace and is mainly based in Paris. Her mother is Putin’s ex-lover Svetlana Krivinogikh, 51, a cleaner turned wealthy bank director and strip club owner.





Vorontsova works as an endocrinologist, leading the dictator’s drive for longevity, while Tikhonova increasingly controls Russian science and technology. Their mother is former Russian first lady Lyudmila Putina, who divorced the despot in 2014.





Checks on Putin’s surveillance camera system were revealed by the Financial Times. The system was shut down amid concern that its security could be breached. Engineers hermetically sealed the system off from the internet, one source revealed. Only after experts confirmed it was safe was the system put back online.



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