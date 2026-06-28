Fears of internal conflict rise in Lebanon as Hezbollah rejects new peace framework



Political tensions in Lebanon are escalating amid growing disagreements over a proposed peace framework involving Israel, raising concerns that the country could face a serious internal political and security crisis





Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah has warned that Lebanon risks entering a period of internal conflict following efforts by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to advance a diplomatic initiative aimed at securing a broader peace arrangement and reducing hostilities with Israel.





Hezbollah has firmly rejected any agreement requiring the group to disarm, describing such conditions as unacceptable and insisting that it will not surrender its weapons under any circumstances..





Meanwhile, the Israeli military (IDF) has confirmed the death of Captain David Hazutt, a 21-year-old platoon commander, during clashes with Hezbollah fighters near the village of Deir Seryan in southern Lebanon.





According to the IDF, the officer was killed during combat operations inside a suspected militant position, marking the first officially confirmed Israeli military fatality since efforts to restore a ceasefire reportedly collapsed.





The latest developments underscore the growing fragility of the situation along the Israel-Lebanon border and raise fears that renewed fighting could further destabilize Lebanon’s already tense political landscape.