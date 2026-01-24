FEARS OF U.S. STRIKES SPARK UNREST: KHAMENEI FRIDAY PRAYERS CALLED OFF!





Reports say Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s much-anticipated Friday prayers were abruptly canceled amid fears that U.S. B-2 stealth bombers might target him, underscoring how high tensions have soared between Tehran and Washington.





While Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed the reason for the cancellation, speculation has been rife that growing threats of U.S. military action including talk of deploying advanced bombers over the region prompted unprecedented security concerns around Khamenei’s public appearances.





The dramatic decision comes as the region remains on edge after weeks of mounting confrontation, including warnings from Tehran that any strike on the Supreme Leader would be treated as a declaration of war.

Iranian officials have also hinted at possible retaliation against U.S. interests if attacked, signalling the deepening crisis.