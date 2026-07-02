BREAKING: Federal Court Blocks Trump’s Attack on Mail Voting Nationwide, NAACP Declares “The People Are Winning”



Trump just lost his war on mail voting, and this time the defeat covers every state in America.





A federal court on Wednesday granted the NAACP’s request to stop the U.S. Postal Service from carrying out Trump’s executive order targeting mail voting, delivering the second major courtroom blow to the scheme in just one week.





Trump’s March executive order tried to force the Postal Service to deliver mail ballots only if states first handed their voter lists over to his administration. USPS posted a draft rule in May to make it happen. The NAACP fought back, arguing the rule violated a 2021 settlement that requires the Postal Service to protect mail voting and prioritize election mail through 2028.





U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan agreed, ruling that the proposed rule clearly violated the settlement and dismissing the Postal Service’s arguments as “without merit.”



Unlike last week’s ruling out of Massachusetts, which applied only to the 23 Democratic-led states that sued, this decision protects voters in all 50 states.





“This ruling in favor of the NAACP’s case marks another major blow to Donald Trump’s attempt to rig the election,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said. “The president is failing, and the people are winning. If we all vote in November, we can put an end to his madness.”





The win caps a stunning stretch for voting rights in the courts. In recent days, federal judges have rejected the administration’s demands for state voter rolls, barred its citizenship-check database, and permanently blocked Trump’s 2025 executive order requiring documentary proof of citizenship to register. One by one, the courts keep reminding Trump that he does not get to decide who votes in America.