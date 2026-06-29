BREAKING: Federal Judge Forces Elon Musk to Answer for Election Giveaway Scheme Under Oath





Elon Musk built an entire myth around himself as the world’s smartest businessman. A federal judge just ruled that when it came to his $1 million a day voter giveaway, he was running a con



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U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower ordered Musk to sit for a sworn deposition Thursday, rejecting his attempts to dodge accountability in two class action lawsuits accusing him of defrauding voters during the 2024 election.





The scheme sounded simple. Sign a petition supporting the Constitution, get entered into a drawing, and a lucky winner could walk away with a million dollars, chosen completely at random, just like a lottery. That was the pitch Musk made over and over to crowds desperate to believe one of the richest men on Earth might hand them a winning ticket.





It was never random. Court documents show Musk’s own attorney admitted the 18 winners were hand selected because they “might be good spokespeople for America PAC.” Not luck. Not chance. A casting call dressed up as a sweepstakes.





Even the people running Musk’s own PAC weren’t in on the act. America PAC Director Christopher Young testified under oath that he was “surprised” when Musk described the payouts as random, since that wasn’t how the program had actually been designed after consulting with lawyers. Musk wasn’t just misleading voters. He was apparently improvising past his own legal team.





Judge Hightower also recommended letting one plaintiff move forward with a fraud claim against Musk and America PAC, a recommendation a federal judge will now weigh.





For months, Musk used his fortune like a stage prop, dangling life changing money in front of struggling Americans to juice turnout for Trump. Now he has to explain himself under oath, on the record, with no podium, no microphone, and no algorithm to hide behind.





And there’s still the small matter of the money itself. Musk built the entire giveaway around the promise of a payout. Voters handed over their information believing they had a real shot. The lawsuits allege many of them are still waiting.