MUTATI HAS VINDICATED PF – LUBINDA
Friday 13th May, 2022
We are very happy that Felix Mutati, Minister of Technology and Science has openly come out and admitted that he has full knowledge of the $33 million transaction regarding the much talked about FTJ University.
Mr. Mutati in his official response to our query has indicated the company that was paid, the amounts that were paid including the dates when the money was paid. This is exactly what we have been saying that it is malicious for Charles Milupi to be accusing the Patriotic Front or any member of the Patriotic Front of impropriety in the matter of the FTJ University when in fact he is fully aware that Felix Mutati who was Minister of Finance at the time the time has all the information regarding who was paid, what was paid and when it was paid.
So Milupi and all those who want to know what happened to the $33 million should not point fingers at the PF but ask Felix Mutati because he is the one who has all the information as indicated in his formal response.
We want to reiterate that the UPND government is trying so hard to use the story of the FTJ University and other similar stories as a political ploy to sway public opinion from its fake campaign promises and the rising cost of living. The UPND Government is desperately attempting to label the PF as a corrupt political party in a bid to raise public anger and discord against the Patriotic Front.
Unfortunately for them, no amount of malice, lies and propaganda against PF and its leadership will save President Hakainde Sammy Hichilema and his UPND from the anger and frustration of the Zambians whose lives are becoming unbearable by the day due to the incompetence and failure of President Hichilema and his Government to deal with the depressing economic challenges affecting Zambians.
Issued by
Hon Given Lubinda
Acting President
Patriotic Front
Is Lubinda normal? Hon Felix Mutati has just said he was it Minister if Finance vwgen those payments were made. ECL removed him to facilitate the payments, from what I figured out. How is PF vindicated? You wanted to implicate Hon Mutati, it has backfired. Mwanyala. You should refer to Tayali, he has data that the money is with some bank, even though he was not in govt
Lucinda is confused. In an examination essay, we would say he misunderstood the question and therefore he thoughts are not answering the question at hand.
Lubinda, you must a silly man, thick as two short planks and a spanner short in a tool box.
Mutati vindicated PF, only stupid men say this and PF is full of them. Ficala
Presidential material? Ba zayellow, the total sum was $33million. Hon. Mutati mentions $8.8million was paid to the Chinese contractor.What happened to the remaining $24.2million. Can you tell the ZAMBIANS how this money was shared?
This is the problem with this true bastard that doesn’t even know his real father! He doesn’t even understand simple English so how can one argue with a hard core criminal; the leader of thieves and thugs.
Lubinda didn’t understand what Mutati was saying, and I can simplify for him; he said he was fired so that Lungu and PF thieves could still the money – this is because they found it hard to steal when he was Minister of Finance. The real question is that ACC should should treat the FTJ case seriously and get it disposed pretty quickly.
We have noted that FTJ theft case is making these PF thieves extremely uncomfortable and is one case that justifies the plunder of national coffers that HH has been saying all along.
We want people to start being jailed now what are we waiting for when there are straight forward cases like this one.
The King of thieves, Lubinda, will take a lead. That K550,000 case will nail him down. Idyot, bastard.
I think Given Lubinda is having no peace of mind. He’s worried sick.
Don’t expect any trial to start soon. They have gone to the Constitutional Court to challenge the legality of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court.
I honestly feel embarrassed at the quick and thoughtless response by my brother here. He has misquoted and misunderstood what the Hon Minister has just said.
The honorable Minister has just demonstrated that there was no way he could have authorised the payments because he was out of that office during that time. So he has even given the times when letter for his transfer was issued. Only after he left was the payment made by the one who took office.
He further produced evidence that actual records from the Ministry of Finance reveal that trenches were paid out totalling to $ 33 million plus.
This record is readily available at the ministry and having been asked to exculpate himself to the public and by default to his boss he needed to know the facts. So whats wrong with calling Ministry of Finance to find out which amounts these were.
You guys are mute on even the payments themselves. One of your alleged paid fellows even suggested that the money is in the Chinese Bank. While the records show it was paid out and traced. Do you want to deposit it back into Ministry of Finance. How will you do this? Even returning it back to the Chinese Bank which does not make any sense to any one.
This comedy in the PF group is getting more and more confusing. I think rest my friend let others speak for you. What you are saying is not making sense at all.
In other words, Lubinda is insinuating that PF was not in government when those payments were made. He, however, has not told us who was running government at that time.