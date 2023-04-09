Fellow Zambians Do We Understand The Value Of US 31 Billion Dollars Which Is A National Debt To This Country Borrowed By The PF ?- Stembridge Sikalundu

FELLOW ZAMBIANS DO WE UNDERSTAND THE VALUE OF US 31 BILLION DOLLARS WHICH IS A NATIONAL DEBT TO THIS COUNTRY BORROWED BY THE PF ?…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

It should not be a curse that the majority zambians do not know the value of a US dollar , and what it interpretes in terms of monetary value . The mafias kept us in the dark by blinding zambians while they externalised funds to offshore accounts .

There is no person that accepts to be called a criminal but we should not be blind to see because 80% of the zambian population lives in abject poverty while the illiteracy levels are very high in the country . When a country is wrongly given in the hands of a passive govt , people are kept without information and this is why many zambians are left to read about the debt without understanding the significant value of the debt from what more it was supposed to do to develop the country more and better ,if criminality was not going to be part of these plundered foreign public loans the story was going to be appeasing .

Towards the general elections there was a lot of publicity that the PF had developed our country , is zambia developed after contracting a debt of $31 billion dollars ? , Who is supposed to answer this question ?, and from which point of understanding are we supposed to merit a regime for having put us in this situation ?. We have the elite in this country who are the most educated probably the rich , I consider this catigory of people representatives because of the academic excellence which is proffessionally associated to such personality . When the PF LEADERS say they have developed our great country from the $ 31 billion dollars debt , I consider it an insult to the integrity of our great nation because only criminals can claim that to hide their plunder , my view is to valuate the debt and consider what little was done from that debt money .

Let’s try to understand how a criminal govt can claim that it has developed the country when they have stolen more from the country . If the projects which PF undertook from $31 billion dollars are rated at 100 % and 30% were not completed and 10% were never started that tells us that only 20% were fully completed , that implied that 80 % of the $31 billion dollars is not accounted for . Let’s consider the rates of those who benefited from this plunder , the total number of PF members is estimated at less than 1 million and 10 % were just recieving handouts , 20% foreign and local accomplices that got dubious contracts from the PF govt for supplying Air , 4% was given to the carders and the other $ 46% was shared among PF leaders , so the 46% of 80% of the $31 billion dollars was used to enrich these former govt leaders , this assumption provides an insight of plunder and looting of resources by the previous regime .

We have seen them talk with a lot of excitement because having stolen money and being able to spend it without fear can even make them insult a court judge . We have laws in this country and procedures how any govt can contract public loans through parliamentary approvals , unfortunately the executive has superior power to engage in contracting these loans , and when you have people in govt that looks at national resources like a banana plantation exposed to the monkeys , we are all subjected to suffering . What do we need moving in the future because accountability is very difficult during the period when a party is in govt , we need laws that will protect the interests of the country during and after a govt is removed from office , a national Audit mist be put in place immediately after another govt takes over to justify the expenditure of the loans contracted in a particular period of time .

We have seen former presidents in other countries being prosecuted for only about $1.5 million dollars , but in Zambia we don’t get surprised that a director can own properties worth $20 million dollars , we have seen the former friends and family members of the former president having bank accounts with over $10 million dollars in their personal accounts , girlfriends having over $55 thousand dollars to play with , in this country we consider such precedences to be normal , and when the country has a president who says this is wrong ,we want to listen to criminals when they seek sympathy by saying they are being persecuted . Let’s wake up as zambians , we need to understand the value of just one person stealing $1 billion dollars , we should begin to think of how many schools , hospitals , and other social obligatory services that can change the lives of many zambians from such a value of money .

We still have zambians covering long distances to access better health services , the majority zambians need schools to access free education , poor roads which deprive meaningful development in the country sides , and then we have only 2% of our population who are the beneficiaries of the 80% of the $31 billion dollars debt who are telling us they want to govern us again , it is sad and how I wish all media stations were not into business to cover these mafias because they are evil and a danger to our national security . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY