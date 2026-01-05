‘Fentanyl doesn’t come from Venezuela’- CNN host fact checks Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took to CNN Sunday to defend President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attack and takeover of Venezuela as being “America first,” but was quickly rebuked after floating a debunked claim about the South American nation’s role in drug trafficking.

“[Trump] says he’s running Venezuela, he’s totally open to putting boots back on the ground there, and he’s signaling that Cuba and Colombia could be next,” said CNN’s Dana Bash. “How is that America first?”

Jordan first argued that the Trump administration’s attack on Venezuela and kidnapping of its president was widely supported by “most Americans,” and despite recent polls suggesting the polar opposite. He then leaned into frequent talking points among conservatives that Venezuela played a significant role in the trafficking of fentanyl.

“It’s consistent with keeping drugs off the streets,” Jordan said. “I know folks in the fourth district of Ohio and what fentanyl and other drugs have done to some families that I get the privilege of representing.”

Bash immediately tried to interject, only for Jordan to continue to speak over her about the supposed popularity of the Trump administration’s attack. Bash again moved to rebuke Jordan.

“Fentanyl doesn’t come from Venezuela,” Bash said bluntly.

“Cozying up to China and Iran, which are part of that, certainly does!” Jordan fired back.

According to a 2025 report from Trump’s own Drug Enforcement Administration, Venezuela plays virtually no role in the production or trafficking of fentanyl, which is primarily produced in Mexico.]