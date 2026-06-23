FIELDING A SINGLE CANDIDATE IS MORE CRUCIAL AT THE PARLIAMENTARY AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT LEVEL THAN AT THE PRESIDENTIAL LEVEL.

Chishala Kateka

As election day draws near, we as the electorate, need to become aware of what is at play in this election, and depending on which side of the fence that you are sitting, know exactly where to cast your vote on at all levels.

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES

There has been a lot of talk about the Opposition fielding a single candidate in order to beat the incumbent UPND candidate Hakainde Hichilema. This has not happened. Although such a scenario would be a nice to have situation and heightens the chances of such a candidate carrying the day, it is not a necessity, and here is why.

The Presidential race is won on a 50%+1 basis. If Opposition candidate A gets 30%, candidate B gets 8%, candidate C gets 6%, candidate D gets 4% with the balance of opposition candidates getting 3%, then collectively opposition will have amassed just 51% of the votes. Even with HH getting 49%, no one has attained the 50%+1 threshold and a re-run will have to be conducted between the first and second placed candidates.

Let us therefore not despair that we have a number of strong presidential candidates participating as their votes collectively add up to deny the incumbent that magic number of 50%+1.

MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT CANDIDATES

This is where Opposition need to wisen up and wisen up fast.

At this level, candidates are chosen on a First Past the Post basis. Hence, the more players that participate in the Opposition, the more divided the vote is.

If ever unity amongst Opposition was needed, it is at this level. The consequence of division at this level means that if UPND get 20% but each of all the other candidates get less than 20% even if combined they get 80%, then the UPND candidate carries the day.

It is still not too late to align Opposition candidates – especially those of the NRPUP and Resolute Party candidates. Fielding candidates from these two parties in a single constituency or in a local government position, is suicidal.

The Importance of Opposition Winning the Majority of Parliamentary Seats –

We have noted the penchant, for the UPND in government, to changing laws and regulations with impunity, from those that work and are good for the country to those that facilitate their stay in power or favour their business partners.

Voting in a majority of UPND MPs in Parliament would be a total disaster for the country because they are more inclined to supporting their party at the expense of their communities and the nation. Our concern being that with a UPND majority parliament, laws could be so changed that by 2031, Zambia as we know it will not exist and may become a de-facto one-party state.

Let us vote wisely in the upcoming election.

22 June 2025////