Fill up your gas tank as you prepare for April’s total solar eclipse – Community leaders

Communities and people in the United State have been asked to shop for extra food, fill their gas tanks and get themselves other important materials as they prepare towards the April’s total solar eclipse. Get a paper with instructions on how to drive there. And you need to wait for a long time.

Tiny towns and countryside areas in the path of April’s total solar eclipse are preparing for big crowds of people who want to see the daytime sky turn into nighttime in North America.

People in the path of the total solar eclipse from Texas to Maine have brought in extra fuel and portable toilets. They are also telling everyone to be ready for the event. Some places have asked for extra help with police and other assistance by declaring a disaster, just like after severe storms. In Oklahoma, a state in the U.S, National Guard will provide assistance.

Many schools in Texas, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont are closing or moving to online classes because they are expecting lots of traffic and other problems.

What’s with all the warnings.

Don’t look further back than the most recent U.S event Tom Traub, a member of NASA’s eclipse ambassador program, said that he wants to learn more about the total solar eclipse in 2017.

That year, he went to Beatrice, Neb. , where the usual 12,000 people in the town increased to about 40,000 because of the eclipse.

“There were no more gas at gas stations,” said Traub, who is also on the board that oversees the Martz-Kohl Observatory near Frewsburg, N.Y. “And restaurants didn’t have any more food. ” Your bathrooms were full and not available.

This time, popular places to watch things want to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen again.

“They are getting ready for the worst situation,” he said. “I hope that doesn’t happen. ”

Cell phones could possibly not be able to function.

In central Texas, emergency officials in Hays County suggest having a “solar eclipse survival bag” with things like a cell phone and charger.

The instructions say to put maps and a compass in the bag. It’s like going back to basics.

Don’t forget to bring a charged phone, but be prepared for bad reception in popular spots. In 2017, too many drivers using their cellphones caused problems for the towers.

“Make sure to write down important phone numbers as a precaution,” recommended the Lyndon B Johnson National Historical Park, located about 50 miles east of Austin.

Make sure to buy plenty of gas and groceries.

Some Texas counties advise not to wait till the end to buy groceries. They have declared a disaster to get extra help with the crowds.

Kerr County is in Texas and is about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio. The population of 53,000 is expected to double or triple soon.

“Make sure to fill up your vehicles with gas, have enough food, fill your prescriptions, and stock up on supplies for any pets you have,” said Rob Kelly, the county’s top official who approved the disaster declaration, in a post online.

In Ohio, the governor signed a rule to make sure the state is ready for emergencies. Emergency officials want people to fill up their gas tanks or charge their electric cars before they go out.

Traub says that people should prepare for the eclipse like they would for a snowstorm: “Get extra supplies, be ready, and get ready to stay inside. ”

Dan Serafin, the owner of Serafin’s Food Market in Erie, Pa. , is getting more milk, eggs, water, and batteries to get ready. “He said that it’s crazy. ”

Getting ready in the sky and on the ocean.

Smaller local airports are also preparing. In Cape Girardeau, Missouri, they are bringing in more fuel, said airport manager Katrina Amos.

The airport was surprised in 2017 when the city of about 40,000 people along the Mississippi River was also in the path of totality.

Between 40 and 50 more planes landed that day. Amos said, “We were surprised by this. ”

This year, people have offered to help park the extra planes that are coming. Amos said there will be hamburgers and hot dogs.

The Coast Guard will have boats patrolling in Lake Erie offshore. Some boaters plan to watch the boats from the water.

Prepare for traffic problems.

Drsaid that all the fire departments in the eclipse’s path will be fully staffed and ready to respond. Brad Raetzke is a doctor who works in the emergency room in Columbus, Ohio. He also oversees the medical care for the fire departments in the area.

He is worried that people will hurt their eyes if they look at the sun without proper glasses. Raetzke said there will likely be more car accidents and injuries because of all the extra traffic.

In 2017, he went to Nashville, Tennessee with his family to see the eclipse. The journey back home took 15 hours instead of the usual six. “He said he understands how planning is important. ”

In Erie, the hotels are almost full, so people who live there are being told to use different roads than the ones that visitors use. Signs 150 miles away from the city are telling people about possible traffic jams.

“The traffic will be really bad once totality ends,” said Chris Temple, the VisitErie spokesperson. He has been planning for a year for the huge number of visitors that could double the size of the city of 94,000.

Even though it can be difficult, the city’s tourism slogan to prepare for the eclipse is “SHINE” and it includes a reminder.

“Have fun right now,” Temple said.